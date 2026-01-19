Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Indiana vs. Miami Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The College Football Playoff National Championship is set to deliver fireworks as the Indiana Hoosiers prepare to battle the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026. Ahead of this historic title showdown, prospective bettors can capitalize on an exceptional welcome offer using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.







New users who sign up and place a qualifying wager of just $5 on any betting market for this championship game will receive $200 in bonus bets—the outcome of your initial wager doesn’t matter. This promotion offers a fantastic opportunity to engage with what promises to be an epic clash between the Hoosiers’ Cinderella story and the Hurricanes’ quest for redemption. Additionally, new customers in Pennsylvania will get 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, while new users in New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Indiana vs. Miami

This promotional offer is straightforward and provides tremendous value for new users looking to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship. Below is a summary of the key details associated with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides one of the most user-friendly welcome promotions in the industry. After registering and making a deposit, new customers simply need to place a cash wager of at least $5 on any market for the Indiana vs. Miami championship game. Whether that first bet on the action at Hard Rock Stadium wins or loses, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. To qualify, your initial wager must have odds of -500 or greater (e.g., a bet at -400 or +150 qualifies, but a bet at -600 would not) and must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once the $200 in bonus bets are added to your account balance, you have seven days to use them before they expire. This offer also comes with extra perks for bettors in specific states. New customers in Pennsylvania will receive 50 bonus spins to use in the bet365 online casino, while users in New Jersey will get 10 Golden Chips, adding even more value to this already compelling college football promotion.

Use the bet365 bonus on Indiana vs. Miami National Championship Odds

Indiana enters the national title game as the favorite, reflecting the Hoosiers’ incredible undefeated season under first-year coach Curt Cignetti. The betting lines at bet365 showcase this historic matchup between an unlikely champion and a program seeking to end a 25-year title drought. Here’s a look at the current consensus odds for the championship:

Moneyline: Indiana (-311) vs. Miami (FL) (+248)

Indiana (-311) vs. Miami (FL) (+248) Spread: Indiana -7.5 (-107) vs. Miami (FL) +7.5 (-112)

Indiana -7.5 (-107) vs. Miami (FL) +7.5 (-112) Total: Over 46.5 (-113) / Under 46.5 (-107)

The Hoosiers boast a more explosive offense, putting up an average of 42.6 points per game to the Hurricanes’ 31.5. This offensive advantage is further highlighted by Indiana’s superior efficiency on crucial downs, where they convert on an impressive 58.2% of their third-down attempts compared to 47.6% for Miami. While both teams generate pressure on the quarterback (Miami 47 sacks, Indiana 45), the Hoosiers have a significant edge in the turnover battle. Indiana has a remarkable +21 turnover differential, demonstrating a knack for protecting the football and creating takeaways, while Miami sits at a respectable +11.

With the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you can place a $5 bet on any of these markets to receive your $200 in bonus bets. For example, a successful $5 wager on the underdog Hurricanes’ moneyline (+248) would profit $12.40. A $5 bet on Indiana to cover the -7.5 spread at -107 odds would profit $4.67 if they win by eight or more points.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with this fantastic offer for the College Football Playoff National Championship is a simple process. Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets ahead of kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium: