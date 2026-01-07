Barcelona routs Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Spanish Super Cup semis while Yamal watches

JEDDAH, Saudi Araba (AP) — Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona routed Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the semifinals of the Spanish…

JEDDAH, Saudi Araba (AP) — Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona routed Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick’s team overpowered their Basque rivals by scoring four times in the first half while Barcelona star Lamine Yamal watched from the bench.

Ferran Torres swatted in a missed shot by Fermín López to start the demolition in the 23rd minute at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah.

Fermín curled in a pass by Raphinha in the 30th and Roony Bardghji squirted a strike under Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón four minutes later.

Raphinha poured it on with a blistering strike to beat Simón in the 38th before the Brazil forward rounded off the big win in the 52nd.

“We made the game look easy. When we are playing well the game becomes easier to play,” Raphinha said. “We are focused on ourselves and ready to play whoever wins the other semifinal.”

Raphinha missed six weeks due to injury earlier this season but has been playing in the same fine form as last season since his return in early December. His goals and leadership were crucial to Barcelona winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey as well as the Spanish Super Cup last campaign.

Yamal went on against Athletic as a late substitute. He should be fresh for Sunday’s final against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, which play their semifinal Thursday.

Spain forward Nico Williams remained on Athletic’s bench for the entire match. Williams has been nagged by a groin strain this season.

“This is a tough loss,” Simón said. “When you concede five goals you can’t point to any single player. It means the entire team didn’t play well.”

Barcelona is currently leading La Liga. Athletic is eighth and vying for a European berth.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.