Australian Open Results

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD111,500,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open…

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD111,500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Victoria Mboko (17), Canada, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Iva Jovic (29), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Robert Cash and James Tracy (14), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (12), France, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (6), 6-1.

Christian Harrison, United States, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 5-0, ret.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Miyu (1994) Kato, Japan, and Fanny Stollar (15), Hungary, walkover.

Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez (8), Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (5), Brazil, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Cristina Bucsa (9), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina (7), Kazakhstan, def. Storm Hunter and Maya Joint, Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard, France, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

John Peers and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.