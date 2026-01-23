Austin signs Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres with designated player contract

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uruguay national team winger Facundo Torres has signed with Austin through 2030 on a designated player…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uruguay national team winger Facundo Torres has signed with Austin through 2030 on a designated player contract, the MLS club announced Friday.

Torres played three seasons in Orlando from 2022-24, recording 47 goals and 25 assists. He signed with Austin on a transfer from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Financial terms of the contract were not released. Austin team officials said it includes an option for the 2030-31 season.

The 25-year-old Torres scored 10 goals and had six assists in 2025 for Palmeiras. He has 22 appearances for Uruguay in international competition.

“Facundo has proven attacking quality as shown by his stellar goal and assist numbers throughout his career,” Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said. “He is at a prime age to join us and immediately be a top contributor as we aim to push on this season.”

