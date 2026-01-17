49ers-Seahawks Betting Promos: Claim $4K+ in Bonuses for NFL Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the NFL this weekend with 49ers-Seahawks betting promos. New players will be able to secure over $4,000 in bonuses for this game and plenty of other matchups.

Anyone who signs up with DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, theScore Bet, Caesars, FanDuel and Fanatics will have a head start on the NFL playoffs. Go all in with odds boosts, bet matches and other unique offers.

How to Redeem These 49ers-Seahawks Betting Promos

The San Francisco 49ers are banged up with injuries on both sides of the ball, but that didn’t slow them down during Wild Card Weekend. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks might not have quarterback Sam Darnold after he suffered an oblique injury in practice. Set up new accounts with these 49ers-Seahawks betting promos and go all in on this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $300 in NFL Bonuses







New players can go big on the NFL or any other game this week by activating this DraftKings promo. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on the 49ers or Seahawks. If that bet wins, players will receive a $300 bonus.

Score $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500







Activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet. Place a bet on the 49ers-Seahawks game or any other NFL matchup this weekend. Players who lose on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select states can sign up with bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for 49ers vs. Seahawks







Register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and grab a $200 guaranteed bonus. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the 49ers or Seahawks. No matter what happens on that original wager, players will receive a $200 bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 in NFL Bonuses







Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and use a $10 bet on the NFL to get a $100 bonus. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet in December. Grab this 10-1 odds boost along with other in-app offers for 49ers vs. Seahawks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM Offers $250 Bet Match







Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and qualify for a $250 bet match. Set up a new account and place a cash wager on the NFL. Players will receive a 100% bet match for up to $250 in total bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook Turns $5 NFL Divisional Round Bet Into $300 Bonus







Take advantage of this FanDuel promo and start with a $300 bonus on 49ers-Seahawks or any other NFL Divisional Round game. Create a new account and place a $5 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Offers $2,000 in FanCash







There are a handful of different offers available for players on Fanatics Sportsbook. Take a look at the current promos available.

Primary Offers:

Bet & Get Up To $2,000 in FanCash (AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MO, OH, PA, VT, VA, WY)

Get Up To $1,000 Matched in FanCash (CT, KS, NC, TN, NJ, WV, MD, VA)

Secondary Offers: