Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Warriors-Timberwolves, NBA Games

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds & Analysis

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter this contest as clear favorites, reflected by their -391 moneyline odds and a -9.5 point spread. They boast one of the league’s top defenses, ranking 4th overall with an estimated points allowed per 100 possessions (Def Rate) of 109.9. Their strong Net Rate of 5.3 further underlines their efficiency. Offensively, the Timberwolves average 119.20 points per game, while holding opponents to 115.00 points per game. They shoot 48% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, contributing to an Effective FG% of 0.56 and a True Shooting % of 0.59.

The Golden State Warriors, positioned as underdogs at +310 on the moneyline, will look to defy the odds. Historically, the Warriors have performed well against the spread on the road when listed as underdogs, holding a solid 5-1 (.833) record in their last 6 such games. Golden State also maintains a respectable defensive presence, ranking 7th in the league with a Def Rate of 110.3. They average 116.70 points per game while limiting opponents to 113.50 points per game. Their overall Net Rate for the season stands at 2.9. The Warriors shoot 46% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

A key factor to consider for this matchup is the extensive injury list for the Golden State Warriors. They will be without Jimmy Butler III (out for season), Jonathan Kuminga (out), Al Horford (out), and Seth Curry (out). Additionally, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and LJ Cryer are all listed as questionable, which could significantly impact their on-court performance. The Minnesota Timberwolves also have Terrence Shannon Jr. out and Leonard Miller listed as day-to-day, but their roster seems less severely impacted.

Betting trends also show that the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled against the spread at home following a loss, with an 0-4 (.000) record in their last 4 instances. This statistic could be relevant depending on their recent game outcomes. The total points for the game are set at 228.5, an interesting line given both teams’ defensive capabilities and offensive outputs.

