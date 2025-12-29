Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Dec. 29 EAST Army 64, Howard 56 Binghamton 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51 Brown 76, Wheaton College (MA) 24 Harvard…

Monday, Dec. 29

EAST

Army 64, Howard 56

Binghamton 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Brown 76, Wheaton College (MA) 24

Harvard 70, Delaware 63

Iona 72, Rider 53

Marist 57, Sacred Heart 55

Maryland 97, Wisconsin 59

Merrimack 60, Mount St Marys 56

NJIT 75, Delaware State 62

Oakland 61, Robert Morris 58

Penn 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57

Quinnipiac 67, Saint Peter’s 27

SOUTH

Auburn 64, Jackson State 48

Columbia 63, Florida Gulf Coast 44

Eastern Kentucky 70, Hampton 52

Florida A&M 71, Southeastern 65

Georgia 97, Charleston Southern 52

MIDWEST

Drake 78, UIC 62

Lindenwood 71, Ottawa (KS) 36

Northern Iowa 86, Valparaiso 52

Rochester Christian 86, Detroit Mercy 80

St. Thomas 64, Northern Illinois 46

USC 74, Nebraska 66

Youngstown State 70, Cleveland State 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 112, Nelson 54

Texas Southern 119, College of Biblical Studies 58

