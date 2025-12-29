Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Dec. 29
EAST
Army 64, Howard 56
Binghamton 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Brown 76, Wheaton College (MA) 24
Harvard 70, Delaware 63
Iona 72, Rider 53
Marist 57, Sacred Heart 55
Maryland 97, Wisconsin 59
Merrimack 60, Mount St Marys 56
NJIT 75, Delaware State 62
Oakland 61, Robert Morris 58
Penn 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57
Quinnipiac 67, Saint Peter’s 27
SOUTH
Auburn 64, Jackson State 48
Columbia 63, Florida Gulf Coast 44
Eastern Kentucky 70, Hampton 52
Florida A&M 71, Southeastern 65
Georgia 97, Charleston Southern 52
MIDWEST
Drake 78, UIC 62
Lindenwood 71, Ottawa (KS) 36
Northern Iowa 86, Valparaiso 52
Rochester Christian 86, Detroit Mercy 80
St. Thomas 64, Northern Illinois 46
USC 74, Nebraska 66
Youngstown State 70, Cleveland State 63
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 112, Nelson 54
Texas Southern 119, College of Biblical Studies 58
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.