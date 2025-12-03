Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Dec. 3 EAST Albany 60, Sacred Heart 57 Army 65, Saint Peter’s 43 Robert Morris 73, Mercyhurst 71 SOUTH…

Wednesday, Dec. 3

EAST

Albany 60, Sacred Heart 57

Army 65, Saint Peter’s 43

Robert Morris 73, Mercyhurst 71

SOUTH

Troy 86, Longwood 83

UAB 81, Southern Illinois 54

UNC Asheville 64, South Carolina State 58, OT

USC Upstate 55, Western Carolina 44

West Georgia 83, UNC Wilmington 63

William & Mary 67, Wake Forest 64

MIDWEST

Akron 117, Heidelberg 34

Ball State 119, Oakland City 34

Lindenwood 68, Drake 52

Miami (OH) 75, Cincinnati 71, OT

St. Thomas 74, Northern Arizona 66

