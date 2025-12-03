Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Dec. 3
EAST
Albany 60, Sacred Heart 57
Army 65, Saint Peter’s 43
Robert Morris 73, Mercyhurst 71
SOUTH
Troy 86, Longwood 83
UAB 81, Southern Illinois 54
UNC Asheville 64, South Carolina State 58, OT
USC Upstate 55, Western Carolina 44
West Georgia 83, UNC Wilmington 63
William & Mary 67, Wake Forest 64
MIDWEST
Akron 117, Heidelberg 34
Ball State 119, Oakland City 34
Lindenwood 68, Drake 52
Miami (OH) 75, Cincinnati 71, OT
St. Thomas 74, Northern Arizona 66
