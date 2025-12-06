Wolf has 28 saves for 5th career shutout as Flames beat Mammoth 2-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf stopped 28 shots for his fifth career shutout and the Calgary Flames beat the…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf stopped 28 shots for his fifth career shutout and the Calgary Flames beat the Utah Mammoth 2-0 on Saturday.

Yegor Sharangovich and Connor Zary scored for Calgary in its sixth win in nine games (6-2-1).

Vitek Vanecek had 21 saves while taking his sixth straight loss (0-5-1). Utah, which came in with two straight wins, finished 2-4-0 on a six-game road trip. The Mammoth were also shut out in St. Louis on Nov. 29.

Wolf has stopped 54 of 55 shots in two straight starts after backup Devin Cooley started three in a row. Wolf turned in another sterling performance after 26 saves in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Flames opened the scoring just 16 seconds into the game when Nazem Kadri was stopped on a wraparound, but Sharangovich chipped the rebound off the goalpost and just over the line.

Late in the first period, Utah strung together consecutive dangerous chances, but Wolf kicked out a pad to deny Jack McBain’s spin-a-round shot at the side of the net. A minute later, Wolf made a pad stop on a dangerous one-timer from JJ Peterka.

Zary sealed the win with an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining in the third.

Mammoth center Logan Cooley (lower body) was a late scratch. Utah’s leading goal-scorer with 14 was shaken up in Friday night’s 4-1 win in Vancouver when he collided with Canucks’ goaltender Kevin Lankinen.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Los Angeles on Monday to open a three-game homestand.

Flames: Host Buffalo on Monday to finish a three-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.