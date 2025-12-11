Wennberg’s goal in OT helps Sharks rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Maple Leafs 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Alexander Wennberg scored with 2:49 left in overtime, and the San Jose Sharks came back from a…

TORONTO (AP) — Alexander Wennberg scored with 2:49 left in overtime, and the San Jose Sharks came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

Wennberg scored the winner when he kicked the puck from his skate to his stick from in tight.

John Klingberg scored with 1:25 left in regulation and Dmitry Orlov scored his first goal of the season for San Jose in the second period. Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for and Wennberg finished with two assists.

Dakota Joshua and Auston Matthews each scored a goal for Toronto and William Nylander added two assists. Dennis Hildeby had 29 saves.

Matthews made it 2-0 in the second period on a power play with his 13th goal of the season — and fourth in the last seven games. Toronto had converted two of its last 28 opportunities with the man advantage.

Orlov ended Hildeby’s shutout streak at 132 minutes, six seconds when he made the score 2-1 with 4:29 left in the second period.

Already down two top defensemen in Chris Tanev (upper-body injury) and Brandon Carlo (lower-body injury), the Leafs lost Oliver Ekman-Larsson early in the final period when Sharks winger Adam Gaudette landed on his left ankle along the boards.

Henry Thrun made his debut for Toronto with fellow defenseman Dakota Mermis on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment suffered Monday in a 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thrun was acquired from San Jose for tough guy Ryan Reaves in July.

Matthews scored his 414th career goal and now sits seven goals from passing Mats Sundin (420) for the most in franchise history.

Sharks: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

