Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashley Ridge 61, Colleton County 30

Ben Lippen 59, Laurence Manning Academy 19

Bishop England 75, Academic Magnet 44

Blue Ridge 43, Chapman 37

Boiling Springs 84, Hillcrest 71

Camden 71, Dillon 42

Cane Bay 57, North Charleston 20

Catawba Ridge 55, Buford 13

Chesnee 34, Greer Middle College 28

Chesterfield 51, Hartsville 45

Columbia 55, Airport 54

D.W. Daniel 76, Pendleton 10

Darlington 73, Lamar 9

Goose Creek 58, Military Magnet Academy 37

Great Falls 48, North Central 11

Heathwood Hall 51, Dreher 44

Laurens 41, Woodruff 35

Manning 52, Crestwood 29

Midland Valley 63, Strom Thurmond 8

Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 56, Central 16

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Porter-Gaud 30

Richard Winn Academy 38, Holly Hill Academy 30

Saluda 51, Ridge Spring-Monetta 43

Socastee 78, Berkeley, Calif. 40

South Pointe 71, Fort Mill 46

Spartanburg 54, Woodmont 41

Stratford 47, R.B. Stall 34

Swansea 44, Blackville-Hilda 43

Timberland 53, Fort Dorchester 35

Walhalla 57, Landrum 49

