Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley Ridge 61, Colleton County 30
Ben Lippen 59, Laurence Manning Academy 19
Bishop England 75, Academic Magnet 44
Blue Ridge 43, Chapman 37
Boiling Springs 84, Hillcrest 71
Camden 71, Dillon 42
Cane Bay 57, North Charleston 20
Catawba Ridge 55, Buford 13
Chesnee 34, Greer Middle College 28
Chesterfield 51, Hartsville 45
Columbia 55, Airport 54
D.W. Daniel 76, Pendleton 10
Darlington 73, Lamar 9
Goose Creek 58, Military Magnet Academy 37
Great Falls 48, North Central 11
Heathwood Hall 51, Dreher 44
Laurens 41, Woodruff 35
Manning 52, Crestwood 29
Midland Valley 63, Strom Thurmond 8
Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 56, Central 16
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Porter-Gaud 30
Richard Winn Academy 38, Holly Hill Academy 30
Saluda 51, Ridge Spring-Monetta 43
Socastee 78, Berkeley, Calif. 40
South Pointe 71, Fort Mill 46
Spartanburg 54, Woodmont 41
Stratford 47, R.B. Stall 34
Swansea 44, Blackville-Hilda 43
Timberland 53, Fort Dorchester 35
Walhalla 57, Landrum 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
