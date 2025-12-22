Use Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for $120 Bonus on 49ers-Colts

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up and redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP in time for Monday Night Football tonight between the 49ers and the Colts. All new DFS players who redeem this welcome offer can secure a total of $120 in bonuses to use this MNF game tonight, along with any NBA, NHL or college basketball game as well.







Sign up for a new Sleeper Fantasy account and make a first-time deposit of at least $10, which will instantly enable you to receive a $20 bonus. After that, Sleeper will also provide a 100% deposit match up to $100, bringing your total potential welcome bonus to $120.

Secure this welcome offer on Sleeper for the $120 bonus using the Sleeper promo code WTOP, and then start making entries on any sport of your choosing tonight and over the rest of the holiday season. Sleeper has you covered with player prop offerings for all the games, even including college sports, which is not widely available depending on the state you are located in.

Below, we will detail the full extent of the offer and how to sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NFL MNF Bonus

This welcome offer from Sleeper Fantasy is a fantastic way to get started. By using the promo code WTOP, you can claim a total of $120 in bonuses to use for the Monday Night Football game tonight.