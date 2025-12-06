US coach Pochettino says he wants to one day return to the Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his determination to one day win the Premier League and Champions League.

LONDON (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his determination to one day win the Premier League and Champions League.

The Argentine coach is preparing to lead the United States at its home World Cup next year. But his long-term ambitions are to return to elite European club soccer.

In an interview with the BBC, the former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager said he wants to work in England’s top flight again.

“The Premier League is the best in the world. Of course I miss it. I am so happy in the USA but I am always thinking about returning one day,” Pochettino said. “It is the most competitive league and of course I would love to come back again.”

The U.S. was handed a favorable draw for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada and Mexico. Pochettino’s team would at least expect to advance out of its group, which includes Paraguay, Australia and the winner of a European playoff between Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo and Romania.

Asked if he could achieve one more thing in his career, Pochettino’s answer was “to win the Premier League and the Champions League.”

“We were so close in Tottenham. I want to achieve this. I am still young, I have the energy, experience and motivation to try in the future,” he said.

