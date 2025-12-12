Tsygankov scores twice to give Girona vital 2-1 win at Real Sociedad in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Ukrainian striker Viktor Tsygankov scored twice in the last 15 minutes as Girona rallied for a 2-1…

MADRID (AP) — Ukrainian striker Viktor Tsygankov scored twice in the last 15 minutes as Girona rallied for a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad on Friday for its first away win of the Spanish league season.

Gonçalo Guedes opened the scoring for Sociedad with a superb strike 10 minutes before halftime but Tsygankov lifted Girona out of the relegation zone with a decisive double in the 76th and 84th minutes.

His first rounded off a quick counterattack after a nice pass by Moroccan Azzedine Ounahi and his second was a cheeky backheel from a cross by Alex Moreno.

The result means Girona moves up to 17th, one point and three places behind Sociedad.

“In the second half we made fools of ourselves,” Sociedad midfielder Igor Zubeldia said. “Any team from any division can beat us when we play like this. … We completely fell apart.”

