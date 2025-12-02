TheScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, NFL This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and place a $10 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses.

Two major changes are here in December. ESPN BET is rebranding to theScore Bet and Missouri sports betting is live. This is an opportunity for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards. Don’t sleep on all the different ways to get in on the action in Missouri.

Click here to redeem theScore promo code WTOP and get $100 in bonuses with a $10 winning wager.

Win $100 Bonus With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET to Switch to theScore Bet on December 1st Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a 10-1 odds boost that players in Missouri can apply to any game this week. Create an account on theScore Bet and start with a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $100 in bonuses.

With Missouri sports betting finally live, players can start locking in bonuses and winning straight cash. With the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and college basketball seasons in full swing, it’s a great time to be a sports fan in Missouri.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP in MO and Other States

Signing up with theScore Bet in Missouri is the only way to secure $100 in bonuses. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to activate this offer. Make sure to input promo code WTOP.

to activate this offer. Make sure to input promo code WTOP. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $10 on any sport to get $100 in bonuses with a win.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

The ESPN BET app is rebranding to theScore Bet, but it will stay largely the same. That means there will still be bet boosts, parlays and other unique offers available. Missouri bettors can hit the ground running ahead of this week’s games.

NFL Week 13 is coming to a close on Monday with the New England Patriots and New York Giants. Football fans can start with the $100 sign-up bonus before checking out the in-app odds boosts for these games:

Any three of TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Wan’Dale Robinson to score a touchdown (+600)

Drake Maye to record 2+ passing touchdowns and 250+ passing yards (+170)

TreVeyon Henderson to record 50+ rushing yards and Stefon Diggs to record 50+ receiving yards (+180)

