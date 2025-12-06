Thauvin shines as Lens keeps top spot in France with win at Nantes, PSG thrashes Rennes

PARIS (AP) — Lens remained atop Ligue 1 after Florian Thauvin proved decisive once again, scoring the opening goal in…

PARIS (AP) — Lens remained atop Ligue 1 after Florian Thauvin proved decisive once again, scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 win at Nantes on Saturday.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain stayed one point behind after thrashing Rennes 5-0 at Parc des Princes.

Wesley Saïd scored the winner in the 81st minute as Lens extended its winning streak to five matches. Youssef El-Arabi leveled the scoring for the host.

Lens moved to the top of the standings for the first time in 21 years last weekend after Thauvin’s brace in a 2-1 win at Angers. The 2018 World Cup winner is enjoying a revival since his return to the league from Italian side Udinese this summer.

The 32-year-old winger has five goals and two assists in 15 league matches. His performances have earned him a recall from France following a six-year absence.

Mbaye lights up Parc des Princes

After suffering its second Ligue 1 loss of the season at Monaco, PSG rebounded in style at Rennes’ expense ahead of next week’s Champions League trip to Athletic Bilbao.

PSG initially struggled to find space in the five-man Rennes defense and the visitor had the first big chance. Goalkeeper Matveï Safonov kept PSG afloat, stretching to tip Esteban Lepaul’s shot onto the post.

PSG broke the deadlock seconds later on the break with a slick move concluded by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgia winger scored twice, adding another in the second half after Senny Mayulu doubled PSG’s lead.

Ibrahim Mbaye, who is just 17, made it 4-0 in the 88th minute with the goal of the night — a superb strike from outside the box into the top corner. Gonçalo Ramos capped the win in added time.

In Nantes, Lens dominated early and Thauvin put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute with a header from Ruben Aguilar’s excellent cross.

Lens could not hold onto its lead for long, though, as Matthis Abline was fouled in the box, giving El-Arabi the chance to level from the spot. Goalkeeper Robin Risser parried away his effort but the 38-year-old forward scored from the rebound.

Lens pushed hard toward the end and finally broke the stalemate when Saïd cut a cross from Matthieu Udol to bag his sixth league goal.

Marseille lags five points behind Lens in third place after losing to Lille 1-0 on Friday. Fourth-placed Lille tied third-placed Marseille on points in the table.

Other results

Brazilian striker Emersonn scored the only goal as Toulouse ended a six-match winless run and prevailed against Strasbourg in their mid-table clash. The win lifted Toulouse to ninth place, two points behind Strasbourg.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.