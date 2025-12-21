Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Dec. 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — American U. at Virginia
BTN — Siena at Indiana
7 p.m.
SECN — Prairie View A&M at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at North Carolina
BTN — Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin
FS1 — Missouri vs. Illinois, St. Louis
9 p.m.
SECN — Stetson at Oklahoma
10 p.m.
BTN — San Diego at Washington
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington St. vs. Utah St., Boise, Idaho
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Charlotte at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Memphis at Oklahoma City
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Capital City, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Windy City vs. Rip City, Orlando, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Iowa vs. Westchester, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
NBAL BASKETBALL
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBATV — Tasmania JackJumpers vs. Melbourne United
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — San Francisco at Indianapolis
ESPN — San Francisco at Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Napoli vs. Bologna, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham
_____
