Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 22

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — American U. at Virginia

BTN — Siena at Indiana

7 p.m.

SECN — Prairie View A&M at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at North Carolina

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin

FS1 — Missouri vs. Illinois, St. Louis

9 p.m.

SECN — Stetson at Oklahoma

10 p.m.

BTN — San Diego at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington St. vs. Utah St., Boise, Idaho

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Charlotte at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Memphis at Oklahoma City

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Capital City, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Windy City vs. Rip City, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Iowa vs. Westchester, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

NBAL BASKETBALL

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBATV — Tasmania JackJumpers vs. Melbourne United

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — San Francisco at Indianapolis

ESPN — San Francisco at Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Napoli vs. Bologna, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham

