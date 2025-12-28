All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 23 15 5 3 0 33 71 63…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 23 15 5 3 0 33 71 63 Peoria 24 16 8 0 0 32 68 49 Huntsville 25 14 7 4 0 32 83 70 Roanoke 25 13 9 2 1 29 69 64 Evansville 22 12 7 0 3 27 63 54 Knoxville 22 12 9 1 0 25 59 59 Fayetteville 24 10 12 2 0 22 49 59 Quad City 24 10 12 2 0 22 58 69 Birmingham 24 8 11 1 4 21 64 81 Macon 21 7 10 2 2 18 45 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 7, Macon 3

Huntsville 2, Pensacola 1

Evansville 4, Quad City 1

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 3

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 2, Fayetteville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

