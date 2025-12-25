All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 21 14 4 3 0 31 66 60…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 21 14 4 3 0 31 66 60 Huntsville 23 13 6 4 0 30 80 65 Roanoke 23 12 8 2 1 27 65 57 Peoria 21 13 8 0 0 26 57 42 Evansville 20 11 7 0 2 24 55 48 Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 52 55 Fayetteville 21 10 9 2 0 22 42 48 Quad City 22 9 11 2 0 20 52 61 Macon 19 7 9 1 2 17 42 53 Birmingham 22 6 11 1 4 17 56 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

