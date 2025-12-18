Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Seahawks-Rams Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesNew users looking to get in on the action for the Week 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks can cash in with our exclusive Sleeper promo code WTOP. When you sign up for a new Sleeper Fantasy account and make a first-time deposit of at least $10, you will instantly receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper will also provide a 100% deposit match up to $100, bringing your total potential welcome bonus to $120. This promotion is exclusively for new customers and gives you a significant bankroll boost to use on player selections for the exciting matchup at Lumen Field on December 19.
Sleeper Promo Code for NFLThis welcome offer from Sleeper Fantasy is a fantastic way to get started. By using the promo code WTOP, you can build your first player selection entries for the Rams vs. Seahawks game with a boosted bankroll. Whether you’re confident in Matthew Stafford continuing his hot streak or think Kyren Williams will run wild, this bonus gives you extra funds to play with.
|Sleeper Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Sleeper User Offer
|$120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
Use Sleeper NFL Promo Code on Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle SeahawksA pivotal conference game is on the docket for Week 16 as the Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The contest is scheduled for December 19, 2025, at 8:15 PM ET at the iconic Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. As an outdoor venue with an artificial surface, the late December weather in Seattle could play a role in this matchup. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial win in a game with significant conference implications.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Player Selections & AnalysisWith two high-scoring offenses set to clash, there are plenty of player selections to consider. The Rams come in averaging 30.0 points per game, while the Seahawks aren’t far behind at 28.9. Here’s a look at some of the key player selections available for this matchup: | Matthew Stafford (LA) | Passing Yards | 231.5 | | Puka Nacua (LA) | Receiving Yards | 92.5 | | Kyren Williams (LA) | Rushing Yards | 55.5 | | Blake Corum (LA) | Rushing Yards | 38.5 | | Colby Parkinson (LA) | Receiving Yards | 39.5 | | Sam Darnold (SEA) | Passing Yards | 223.5 | | Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) | Receiving Yards | 89.5 | | Kenneth Walker III (SEA) | Rushing Yards | 45.5 | | Zach Charbonnet (SEA) | Rushing Yards | 33.5 | | AJ Barner (SEA) | Receiving Yards | 30.5 | Matthew Stafford Passing Yards: 231.5: Stafford has been lighting it up this season, averaging a robust 265.9 passing yards per game with a stellar 112.2 passer rating. His average is more than 30 yards above this benchmark. Sam Darnold Passing Yards: 223.5: On the other side, Sam Darnold has put together a solid campaign, averaging 245.2 passing yards per game.
How to Activate the Sleeper Welcome OfferActivating this exclusive offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to claim your $120 bonus ahead of the Rams vs. Seahawks matchup:
- Begin Registration: Head to the Sleeper website or download the mobile app to start creating your new account.
- Enter Promo Code WTOP: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted for a promo code. Make sure to enter WTOP to ensure you qualify for the special two-part bonus.
- Make Your First Deposit: To trigger the bonus, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure methods. This will instantly add a $20 bonus to your account.