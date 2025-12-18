Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Seahawks-Rams Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sleeper Promo Code for NFL

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Use Sleeper NFL Promo Code on Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Player Selections & Analysis

How to Activate the Sleeper Welcome Offer

Begin Registration: Head to the Sleeper website or download the mobile app to start creating your new account. Enter Promo Code WTOP: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted for a promo code. Make sure to enter WTOP to ensure you qualify for the special two-part bonus. Make Your First Deposit: To trigger the bonus, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure methods. This will instantly add a $20 bonus to your account.

New users looking to get in on the action for the Week 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks can cash in with our exclusive. When you sign up for a new Sleeper Fantasy account and make a first-time deposit of at least $10, you will instantly receive a $20 bonus.On top of that, Sleeper will also provide a 100% deposit match up to $100, bringing your total potential welcome bonus to $120. This promotion is exclusively for new customers and gives you a significant bankroll boost to use on player selections for the exciting matchup at Lumen Field on December 19.This welcome offer from Sleeper Fantasy is a fantastic way to get started. By using the promo code, you can build your first player selection entries for the Rams vs. Seahawks game with a boosted bankroll. Whether you’re confident in Matthew Stafford continuing his hot streak or think Kyren Williams will run wild, this bonus gives you extra funds to play with.The offer is straightforward: sign up with codeand deposit at least $10. You’ll immediately see a $20 bonus in your account. On top of that, Sleeper will match your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100. A $100 deposit, for example, would give you a total of $120 to use on Sleeper Picks for this exciting Week 16 matchup and beyond. This exclusive Sleeper Fantasy welcome offer provides a substantial boost for new users aiming to place entries on the Rams vs. Seahawks contest. The offer is available exclusively to new Sleeper customers who are of legal age in their participating state. This promotion gives you extra flexibility to explore the various player selections available for the matchup at Lumen Field.A pivotal conference game is on the docket for Week 16 as the Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The contest is scheduled for December 19, 2025, at 8:15 PM ET at the iconic Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. As an outdoor venue with an artificial surface, the late December weather in Seattle could play a role in this matchup. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial win in a game with significant conference implications.With two high-scoring offenses set to clash, there are plenty of player selections to consider. The Rams come in averaging 30.0 points per game, while the Seahawks aren’t far behind at 28.9. Here’s a look at some of the key player selections available for this matchup: | Matthew Stafford (LA) | Passing Yards | 231.5 | | Puka Nacua (LA) | Receiving Yards | 92.5 | | Kyren Williams (LA) | Rushing Yards | 55.5 | | Blake Corum (LA) | Rushing Yards | 38.5 | | Colby Parkinson (LA) | Receiving Yards | 39.5 | | Sam Darnold (SEA) | Passing Yards | 223.5 | | Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) | Receiving Yards | 89.5 | | Kenneth Walker III (SEA) | Rushing Yards | 45.5 | | Zach Charbonnet (SEA) | Rushing Yards | 33.5 | | AJ Barner (SEA) | Receiving Yards | 30.5 |: Stafford has been lighting it up this season, averaging a robustwith a stellar. His average is more than 30 yards above this benchmark.: On the other side, Sam Darnold has put together a solid campaign, averagingActivating this exclusive offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to claim your $120 bonus ahead of the Rams vs. Seahawks matchup:It is important to note that Sleeper matches your. To receive the maximum $120 bonus value, you should make an initial deposit of $100. This will earn you the instant $20 bonus plus the full $100 deposit match. However, you are not obligated to deposit the full $100. For instance, a first deposit of $50 will get you a $50 match from Sleeper on top of the initial $20 bonus, for a total of $70 in bonus funds. Plan your first deposit wisely to get the most value for your Week 16 entries.