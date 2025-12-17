Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Bulls-Cavs, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Dec. 17 NBA

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Overview

How to Use the Offer on Tonight’s Games

Player Opponent PPG Points Projection Donovan Mitchell Chicago Bulls 30.7 29.5 Anthony Edwards Memphis Grizzlies 28.6 28.5 Julius Randle Minnesota Timberwolves 23.1 23.5 Coby White Cleveland Cavaliers 21.7 21.5 Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers 15.5 20.5

How to Activate This Sleeper Offer

Create Your Sleeper Account: Start by signing up for a new Sleeper account. You will need to provide some standard personal information to register and verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome bonus.

New users looking to get in on the NBA action for tonight’s slate, featuring a key matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, can capitalize on an excellent welcome bonus with theSpecifically for new customers, Sleeper is offering a fantastic two-part deal. When you sign up and make a first-time deposit of at least $10, you’ll receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper will also match 100% of your initial deposit up to $100. This bonus credit gives you extra funds to make your player picks for tonight’s games or any other NBA contest this week.This promotional offer from Sleeper provides a significant boost for new users ready to dive into NBA player predictions. It’s a two-part bonus designed to maximize your starting bankroll, perfect for making picks on players like Donovan Mitchell or Anthony Edwards tonight.The offer is straightforward: sign up as a new user, make your first deposit of at least $10, and you’ll immediately get a $20 bonus. Sleeper then adds a 100% deposit match, doubling your initial funds up to a maximum of $100. This means a $100 deposit unlocks the full $120 bonus potential, giving you a total of $220 to use on the platform. Be sure to check the age and location requirements to ensure you are eligible.This exclusive welcome offer from Sleeper is available to new customers ready to get in on the action. By using the promo code during sign-up, you unlock a two-part bonus. First, you’ll receive an instant $20 bonus when you make your initial deposit of at least $10. Following that, Sleeper will also provide a 100% deposit match up to $100. This means you can secure up to a $120 total bonus, giving you a substantial starting bankroll. The bonus funds are perfect for exploring tonight’s NBA slate. Whether you’re targeting Donovan Mitchell’s points prediction in the Cavaliers vs. Bulls matchup or looking at Anthony Edwards’ potential performance, this promotion gives you extra capital to make your picks. It’s an ideal way for new users to test their NBA knowledge and engage with Sleeper’s innovative fantasy platform with a significant advantage right out of the gate. This offer is only available to new Sleeper customers who meet the platform’s age and location eligibility requirements.With two games on the slate, there are plenty of opportunities to find value in the player prediction market. We’ve compiled some of the highest points projections for tonight’s action to help you make your picks.Tonight features some of the league’s most dynamic scorers.comes into his matchup against the Bulls averaging a blistering 30.7 points per game, and his projection sits just below that at 29.5. He’ll face a Bulls defense that allows 122.4 points per game. Mitchell’s high usage rate of 33.1% means he’ll have the ball in his hands often, looking to exploit that defense. In the other matchup,is a game-time decision, listed as Day To Day with a foot injury. If he plays, his points projection is set at 28.5, right in line with his 28.6 PPG average. He faces a Memphis team that gives up 115.4 points per game. His teammate,, is another key offensive weapon for the Timberwolves. Averaging 23.1 PPG, his projection is set slightly higher at 23.5, suggesting the platform expects him to carry a significant scoring load, especially if Edwards is limited or out.Claiming your two-part bonus is a quick and secure process. Follow these steps to register and activate the promotion for tonight’s NBA games.