Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for NBA Games (Dec. 3)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can capitalize on an exciting night of basketball with the latest Sleeper promo code WTOP. Ahead of matchups like the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons, this offer provides a fantastic starting point for your first set of picks.

When you sign up and make an initial deposit of at least $10, you’ll receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper will provide a 100% deposit match up to $100. This welcome bonus, exclusively for new customers, can be used for today’s games or any other NBA contest this week.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA

This welcome offer from Sleeper provides a significant boost to your starting bankroll, allowing you to explore various player props, including those for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cade Cunningham in tonight’s action. Here’s a breakdown of the current offer for new customers:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

This combined bonus gives you extra flexibility for your first entries. Whether you’re targeting De’Aaron Fox’s scoring or Jalen Duren’s work on the boards, this promotion provides a solid foundation to get started with NBA player props across tonight’s slate.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

With a couple of intriguing matchups on the schedule, there are plenty of player props to consider for your picks. Focus on key players in favorable situations to maximize your chances.

Player Opponent PPG Points Prop (Consensus Odds) Giannis Antetokounmpo Detroit Pistons 30.6 Over -118 / Under -110 Cade Cunningham Milwaukee Bucks 28.2 Over -108 / Under -121 De’Aaron Fox Orlando Magic 24.5 Over -108 / Under -121 Franz Wagner San Antonio Spurs 22.9 Over -118 / Under -111 Jalen Duren Milwaukee Bucks 19.6 Over -117 / Under -111

The clash between the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks puts two high-scoring stars in the spotlight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an incredible season, averaging 30.6 points per game. He faces a Pistons defense that has a respectable 108.4 defensive rating but will have its hands full with Giannis, who averages a staggering 21.1 points in the paint per game. However, bettors should note Giannis is listed as day-to-day with an adductor injury.

On the other side, Cade Cunningham has been a force for Detroit, putting up 28.2 points and 9.3 assists per game, racking up 11 double-doubles in just 18 games. He goes against a Bucks defense that allows 118.2 points per contest and holds a defensive rating of 114.6, suggesting Cunningham could be in for a big night.

In the other matchup, De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visit the Orlando Magic. Fox is averaging 24.5 points on 48.8% shooting. The Magic’s defense will be without star forward Paolo Banchero, who is out with a groin injury, potentially opening up more scoring lanes for Fox to exploit.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code

