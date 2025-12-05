Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for NBA, CFB, NFL Week 14

Before you lock in your player prop picks for the big Lakers-Celtics rivalry showdown or the high-scoring potential of the Knicks-Jazz matchup, new users can secure a fantastic bonus. By using the Sleeper promo code WTOP, you can claim a welcome offer that sets you up with extra funds for tonight’s action. Exclusively for new customers, Sleeper is offering a $20 bonus when you sign up and deposit at least $10, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.
This bonus, worth up to $120, can be immediately applied to your NBA prop entries for today’s games or any other contest on the schedule this week.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA
Ready to get in on the action? This special offer from Sleeper provides an immediate boost to your bankroll, perfect for making picks on tonight’s NBA slate. Whether you’re targeting Jaylen Brown’s over or think Austin Reaves is in for a big night, this bonus gives you more to play with. Here’s a clear breakdown of what you get with the Sleeper promo code:
Claiming this two-part bonus is straightforward. You get an instant $20 just for signing up and depositing $10 or more, and then Sleeper will match 100% of that first deposit up to $100. This combined $120 bonus provides significant extra value for your first player prop entries on the platform.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Overview
The Sleeper promo code unlocks a valuable two-part bonus for new customers. First, upon signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $10, you’ll receive an instant $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper will match 100% of your first deposit up to a maximum of $100. This means if you deposit $100, you will receive the full $100 match plus the initial $20 bonus, giving you $120 in total bonus funds to start with.
This bonus is perfect for diving into tonight’s NBA action. You can use the funds to build an entry around the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, perhaps targeting Jaylen Brown’s points prop now that he’s Boston’s primary option. Alternatively, you could look to the Knicks-Jazz game and make a play on Jalen Brunson against a porous Utah defense. This offer is available exclusively to new Sleeper customers who meet the age requirements in their state and are located in a region where Sleeper operates.
How to Use Your Sleeper Promo Code Tonight
With a couple of exciting matchups on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to find value in the player props market. Here are some of the top-scoring players in action tonight, along with their season averages and consensus odds for their point totals.
Star Matchups to Watch
Jaylen Brown, who is averaging an impressive 29.0 points per game, will be the undisputed primary option for Boston. He faces a Lakers defense that allows 116.0 points per game and a high opponent effective field goal percentage of .563. On the other side, Austin Reaves has been electric for the Lakers, pouring in 28.9 points per game. He’ll have to carry the offense against a Celtics defense that is tougher, allowing 110.7 points per game.
In New York, the Knicks’ offensive duo of Jalen Brunson (27.6 PPG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (22.7 PPG) has a tantalizing matchup against a Utah Jazz defense that has struggled mightily this season, surrendering 124.6 points per game. Utah’s defensive rating of 117.5 is one of the highest in the league, suggesting a potential high-scoring night for the Knicks’ stars at Madison Square Garden. Conversely, Utah’s top scorer Lauri Markkanen (28.1 PPG) will face a stingy Knicks defense that boasts a defensive rating of 111.4.
How to Activate the Offer
Getting your hands on the $120 bonus is a simple process. Follow these steps to register your new account and claim your funds ahead of tonight’s NBA tip-offs.
- Register Your Account: Click the links on this page to navigate to the Sleeper sign-up page. You will need to create a new account using standard personal information and enter the promo code WTOP when prompted.
- Make Your First Deposit: To activate the offer, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. This initial $10 deposit will instantly trigger the $20 bonus.
- Maximize Your Bonus: The key to this offer is that Sleeper matches your first deposit up to $100. While a $10 deposit unlocks the $20 bonus, you would only receive a $10 match. To get the maximum $120 total value, you should make a first-time deposit of $100. This will grant you the full $100 deposit match plus the initial $20 bonus. Of course, you can deposit any amount that works for you; a $50 deposit, for instance, would earn you a $50 match plus the $20 bonus for a total of $70 in bonus funds.