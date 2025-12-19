Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Jake Paul Fight, CFB Playoffs Picks

The promotion includes an instant $20 bonus after signing up and making a minimum deposit of just $10. Then, Sleeper will provide a 100% deposit match up to $100. You are able to receive these bonuses before even placing your first entry, making this a great way to get your account started off on the right foot.

Check out Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua on Sleeper, who has you covered with comprehensive markets for this fight, while also being able to take player props for Alabama vs. Oklahoma.

Redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a total of $120 in bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for $120 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Win $20 Sign-Up Bonus + $100 in Deposit Bonuses In-App Promotions 18% All Sports Boost, Player Promos, Popular NFL Duos, NFL Streaks, Etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different ways to secure bonuses with this Sleeper promo, which adds up to a total of $120.

For starters, simply creating an account will be enough to lock in the $20 registration bonus.

Additionally, new users can claim up to $100 in total deposit bonuses. Sleeper will provide a 100% match up to $100.

Redeem these bonuses as soon as you can, so you have the rest of the night and the weekend to place entries on Sleeper, starting with Fridays nights action.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Sleeper is a quick and hassle-free process. Start by clicking on any of the links on this page and following these simple steps:

Head to the app and input promo code WTOP to qualify for these bonuses.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

New players will receive a $20 bonus after creating a new user profile.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

This promo will provide a 100% match up to $100.

Start using these $120 in bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA Cup and more.

Boxing, CFP Markets Friday Night on Sleeper

We expect to see a ton of action on these two events Friday night:

Alabama vs. Oklahoma, 8 p.m. ET

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, 11:30 p.m. ET

Playing on Sleeper allows you to dive into different markets and take the more or less than, depending on which angle you like. For the fight, you can look at markets such as Jake Paul ore or less than 25.5 punches landed, or Anthony Joshua more or less than 0.50 knockouts.

Then for the CFP game, pretty much any counting stat is available for you to take more or less on, including the two QB passing props, which is set at more/less than 235.5 for Ty Simpson and more/less than 202.5 for Josh Mateer.