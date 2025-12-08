Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Eagles-Chargers, NFL Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers prepare for their primetime clash on Monday Night Football, new users have a prime opportunity to get in on the action with Sleeper Fantasy. This article will guide you through using the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome bonus here .







For new users who sign up and deposit a minimum of $10, Sleeper is offering a $20 instant bonus. In addition to that, your first deposit will be matched 100% up to $100. This promotion is the perfect way to build a bankroll before making your player picks for the Eagles vs Chargers showdown.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Eagles-Chargers

The Sleeper Fantasy welcome offer provides a substantial boost for new users looking to make picks on the Eagles vs Chargers game. By using the promo code WTOP, you unlock a two-part bonus that maximizes your initial deposit. First, you receive an instant $20 bonus with a minimum deposit of just $10. On top of that, Sleeper matches your first deposit dollar-for-dollar, up to $100.

This promotion effectively gives you a significant head start. For example, a $100 deposit would result in a $220 total starting bankroll ($100 deposit + $100 match + $20 bonus). This increased capital allows for greater flexibility when building your entries. You could confidently target a player prop with strong statistical backing, like Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, who is averaging 62.8 rushing yards per game. Alternatively, you could combine multiple picks, such as pairing Jalen Hurts (209.5 passing yards per game) or A.J. Brown to exceed his 61.5 receiving yards prop.

Use Sleeper Promo Code WTOP on Los Angeles Chargers vs Philadelphia Eagles

With two talented quarterbacks and a host of skill-position playmakers, the player prop market for this matchup is filled with intriguing options. Let’s explore some of the key lines and the statistics behind them.

Prop Bet Insights:

Justin Herbert is averaging 236.8 passing yards per game this season, a full 20 yards over his current prop line. Despite dealing with a hand injury that has him listed as a limited participant in practice, Herbert’s season-long performance and average of 33 pass attempts per game suggest he’s in a strong position to exceed this total.

this season, a full 20 yards over his current prop line. Despite dealing with a hand injury that has him listed as a limited participant in practice, Herbert’s season-long performance and average of 33 pass attempts per game suggest he’s in a strong position to exceed this total. Similar to his counterpart, Jalen Hurts is averaging more yards per game ( 209.5 ) than his market tonight suggests. While the Eagles have a potent rushing attack, Hurts boasts an impressive 9.1 passing air yards per attempt , indicating he consistently looks for downfield opportunities that can quickly accumulate yardage. He’s also been incredibly efficient, throwing just 0.2 interceptions per game.

) than his market tonight suggests. While the Eagles have a potent rushing attack, Hurts boasts an impressive , indicating he consistently looks for downfield opportunities that can quickly accumulate yardage. He’s also been incredibly efficient, throwing just 0.2 interceptions per game. Saquon Barkley is averaging 61.67 rushing yards per game on 16.5 attempts. While the volume is there, his per-game average falls nearly 10 yards short of what he’d need to exceed his number tonight.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Offer

