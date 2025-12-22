Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Christmas Week NFL, NBA Picks

Redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a total of $120 in bonuses.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NFL Bonuses
|Sleeper Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Win $20 Sign-Up Bonus + $100 in Deposit Bonuses
|In-App Promotions
|100% NFL Profit Boost, 15% All Sports Profit Boost, $25 Protected Pick Player Promos, Popular NFL Duos, NFL Streaks, Etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 22, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
There are two different ways to secure bonuses with this Sleeper promo. For starters, simply creating an account will be enough to lock in the $20 registration bonus. Additionally, new users can claim up to $100 in total deposit bonuses. Sleeper will provide a 100% match up to $100.
The nice part about these bonuses is that you are able to redeem them before even placing a single entry on the app. So, this means you can receive $120 in bonuses on Sleeper to use on the entire NFL slate on Sunday.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up
Creating a new account on Sleeper is a quick and hassle-free process. Start by clicking on any of the links on this page and following these simple steps:
- Head to the app and input promo code WTOP to qualify for these bonuses.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- New players will receive a $20 bonus after creating a new user profile.
- Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
- This promo will provide a 100% match up to $100.
- Start using these $120 in bonuses to make picks on the NFL today, and more.
NFL Promotions on Sleeper
Standard entries on Sleeper allow you to take a player prop, and select either more than or less than, depending on if you want to back or fade this individual prop.
That said, there are additional types of promotions you can opt-into on Sleeper to enhance the experience, such as a profit boost:
- 100% NFL Boost on 5+ Entry: The key note here is that this NFL entry must have 5+ picks in it, but if you are able to find five or more NFL props you like for Saturday, you can double the profit of that entry thanks to this promotion.
Some player props that we like for Sunday include: DeVonta Smith over receiving yards, Marcus Mariota over rushing yards, Christian Watson over receiving yards, D’Andre Swift over receiving yards, Jordan Love over rushing yards.