Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus Cowboys-Lions, NFL Week 14 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users looking to get in on the action for the highly anticipated Cowboys vs Lions matchup can take advantage of an exclusive offer with the Sleeper promo code WTOP here .







By signing up and making a minimum deposit of $10, you’ll receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper will match 100% of your first deposit up to $100. This welcome bonus is the perfect way for new players to build a bankroll ahead of this pivotal Week 14 clash at Ford Field, but remember, this offer is only available to those creating a new Sleeper account.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Lions-Cowboys

Sleeper’s exclusive welcome bonus provides a significant boost for new users ready to make their picks on the Cowboys vs Lions game. The offer combines an instant bonus with a generous deposit match, giving you extra funds to explore the various player prop markets available for this Thursday night showdown.

Use Sleeper NFL Promo Code on Cowboys vs Lions

This high-stakes conference game is set to take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday, December 4, 2025. With a kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM EST, fans can expect an electric atmosphere inside the dome, where weather will not be a factor. Both the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are looking to secure a crucial late-season victory in this Week 14 matchup.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions Props & Analysis

Two of the league’s most productive offenses will be on full display, creating a wealth of opportunities for player prop bettors. Both quarterbacks are averaging over 250 yards per game, and the running backs on both sides have been key contributors. Here’s a look at some of the key player markets available:

Jared Goff (DET) – Through 12 games, he is averaging 252.1 passing yards per game, almost directly on the prop line. He has been remarkably efficient, posting a 110.2 passer rating and a 69.8% completion rate. While the Cowboys’ defense brings 28 sacks to the table, Goff’s quick release (averaging 6.2 air yards per attempt) could help him narrowly eclipse his yard market in a likely high-scoring affair.

Dak Prescott (DAL) – Similar to his counterpart, Dak Prescott’s prop is set very close to his season average of 271.8 passing yards per game. Prescott has been excellent, with a 102.4 passer rating and 2.1 passing touchdowns per game. The Lions’ defense has generated 32 sacks this season, but Prescott has the weapons in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to challenge their secondary and hit the over.

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) – The sophomore running back has been sensational, and this line looks enticing. Gibbs is averaging 84.92 rushing yards per game and an explosive 5.82 yards per carry. He also gets a heavy workload with 14.58 attempts per game.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Offer

Activating this two-part bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your $120 bonus and start making picks for the Cowboys vs Lions game: