Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon receives a knighthood from New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was awarded a knighthood Wednesday in New Zealand’s New Year honors list.

“I’ve been called a lot of things, but I never thought that ‘Sir’ was going to be one of them,” Dixon said. “That was kind of crazy. Totally out of the blue … You automatically go back to the start like the first time driving a go-kart and then all the rest of the memories happened at warp speed.”

Scott Ronald Glyndwr Dixon, now a Knight Commander of the New Zealand Order of Merit, was born in Australia to New Zealand-born parents who later returned to live in Auckland.

Dixon, who won the Indianapolis 500 in 2008, received the knighthood for services to motor sport. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2024.

“Sir Scott is a hero to young New Zealand motor sport fans and his work fundraising for children’s charities is invaluable,” New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said.

Dixon won karting titles in Australia and New Zealand before heading to the United States where he raced in Indy Lights and CART series before moving to IndyCar in 2003.

Dixon has had 23 consecutive seasons for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar with 58 wins and 142 podium finishes from 380 starts. He has started 32 times from pole position and won the championship in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

“It’s all about outside racing giving back to the community and the partnerships you make away from the track and causes you get involved in,” Dixon said.

AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer contributed to this story.

