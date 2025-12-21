Sabres bring win streak into matchup against the Devils

Buffalo Sabres (16-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-14-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Buffalo Sabres (16-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-14-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -142, Sabres +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres are looking to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has gone 10-6-1 in home games and 20-14-1 overall. The Devils have a 7-3-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Buffalo has a 16-14-4 record overall and a 5-9-2 record in road games. The Sabres have an 8-3-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 5-0. Arseni Gritsyuk scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored six goals with 24 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored three goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.