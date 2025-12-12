Right-hander Chase Lee acquired by Blue Jays from Tigers for minor league lefty Johan Simon

TORONTO (AP) — Sidearming right-hander Chase Lee was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Detroit Tigers on Friday…

TORONTO (AP) — Sidearming right-hander Chase Lee was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Detroit Tigers on Friday for minor league left-hander Johan Simon.

Lee made his big league debut April 22 and the 27-year-old went 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 32 relief appearances, striking out 36 and walking nine in 37 1/3 innings.

Simon, 24, was 3-3 with a 3.42 ERA this year for Class-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire in 31 relief appearances. He struck out 79 and walked 29 in 71 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.