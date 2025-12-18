Right-hander Brad Keller and Philadelphia Phillies finalize $22 million, 2-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-hander Brad Keller and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $22 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Keller gets…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-hander Brad Keller and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $22 million, two-year contract on Thursday.

Keller gets a $4 million signing bonus, half payable upon the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and half in October. He receives salaries of $7 million next year and $11 million in 2027.

Keller was 4-2 with a career-low 2.07 ERA in 68 appearances for the Chicago Cubs this season. He struck out 75 in 69 2/3 innings.

The 30-year-old worked out of the bullpen this year, but he also has 117 career starts. Ranger Suárez, a key member of Philadelphia’s rotation this season, is a free agent.

Keller’s guarantee matches the $22 million, two-year deal Luke Weaver struck Wednesday with the New York Mets, which is pending a successful physical.

Philadelphia won the NL East this year for the second straight season. It was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game Division Series.

The Phillies answered one major offseason question when they re-signed Kyle Schwarber to a $150 million, five-year contract. Adolis García is expected to play right field for the team after finalizing a $10 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

Longtime Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto remains a free agent, along with Suárez and outfielder Harrison Bader.

Keller was an eighth-round pick by Arizona in the 2013 amateur draft. He made his major league debut with Kansas City in 2018, going 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA in 20 starts and 21 relief appearances.

Keller is 42-59 with a 4.14 ERA and five saves in 234 career games, also playing for the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.