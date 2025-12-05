Raphinha is back to motivate Barcelona after injury layoff

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — From scoring goals to encouraging his teammates and coach, Raphinha is back fit and again doing…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — From scoring goals to encouraging his teammates and coach, Raphinha is back fit and again doing almost everything for Barcelona.

The Brazil forward has returned from a six-week injury layoff, showing the same form and fight that helped fuel Barcelona’s domestic double and deep Champions League run last season.

Raphinha has scored or assisted in back-to-back wins to help his team recover the lead in the Spanish league from Real Madrid. Barcelona now leads its rival by a point after 14 rounds.

Barcelona next faces a challenging game at Real Betis on Saturday, a day before Madrid hosts Celta Vigo.

Key matches

Betis is unbeaten in eight games over all competitions and is flying high after beating Sevilla 2-0 in the Seville derby. Anthony and Pablo Fornals are leading Manuel Pellegrini’s side, which has risen to fifth place.

Madrid is coming off a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao that took some pressure off coach Xabi Alonso after a run of three straight draws. Madrid must not get caught looking ahead to next week’s game against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Third-placed Villarreal hosts Getafe, which is a surprising seventh, on Saturday, while fourth-placed Atletico Madrid is at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Players to watch

Raphinha is once again a force on the field for Barcelona with his pressure, speed and contributions in attack.

He scored the equalizer to spark a 3-1 win over Atletico on Tuesday, when his intensity in pressuring to recover the ball was contagious.

But the image of Raphinha leaning over Hansi Flick slumped in his dugout seat during last week’s 3-1 comeback victory over Alaves, with the player talking to his apparently deflated coach, has underscored his crucial role as team motivator.

Flick later said he “is strong enough for everything this season”, and added the moment of despondency was just him trying to cool down after a game that had ended with two red cards for members of his bench.

But he also lauded Raphinha on Friday in a press conference before the Betis game.

“Our relationship is very good,” Flick said. “Often I have said Rafa is a very important player for us. He starts the dynamic to press. He is fantastic for the team.”

After setting up two goals in the win over Alaves, Raphinha described how he has become the team motivator.

“I can be a pain sometimes, but I think it is important,” he said. “They are many moments when my teammates must think that I am talking too much, that I am demanding too much of them, but that’s how I am. I ask more from people who I know can do more.”

Last season, Raphinha was key to Barcelona winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey, as well as reaching the Champions League semifinals. He had a breakout campaign with 34 goals and 26 assists in 56 appearances.

Out of action

Barcelona will miss injured midfielder Dani Olmo, after he had scored in the wins over Alaves and Atletico, while Betis is still without Isco Alarcon.

Madrid will be without both right backs after Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Dani Carvajal on the injured list this week.

Off the field

Barcelona announced Friday that versatile defender Eric García had agreed to a contract extension through 2031.

