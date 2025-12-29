Portis, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Hornets 123-113 for first back-to-back wins since October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Portis shot 8 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points off the bench,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Portis shot 8 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points off the bench, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points and seven assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 123-113 Monday night to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since late October.

Myles Turner added 23 points and Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 assists for the Bucks, who last won consecutive games Oct. 28-30, against New York and Golden State.

Brandon Miller had 31 points and eight rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 26 points for the injury-riddled Hornets, who fell short in a bid for their first three-game win streak of the season.

Milwaukee won despite being outrebounded 47-31 by the smaller Hornets.

The Bucks trailed 66-63 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter by outscoring the Hornets 32-23. Charlotte closed within five points with three minutes to go before the Bucks took advantage of their size advantageand dumped the ball down low to Turner and Antetokounmpo for easy baskets.

Doc Rivers moved past George Karl into sole possession of sixth place with 1,176 career wins as a head coach.

The Hornets, already without starters Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner, lost another when forward Miles Bridges left with an ankle injury in the first quarter, further depleting their height.

The injury first occurred as Bridges tried to fight through a screen set by Turner and stepped awkwardly on his right foot before falling to the floor. He stayed in the game, but then appeared to hurt it again as he closed out on a 3-point attempt by Gary Trent Jr. and landed on his right foot and came up hobbling.

