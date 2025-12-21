Porter and the Nets host conference foe Toronto

Toronto Raptors (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday,…

Toronto Raptors (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets host Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets are 6-14 in conference matchups. Brooklyn has the league’s lowest-scoring offense averaging just 109.6 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 15-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.0 points per game in the paint led by Barnes averaging 10.6.

The Nets are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 114.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 115.5 the Nets give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 23 the Raptors won 119-109 led by 17 points from Barnes, while Tyrese Martin scored 26 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is shooting 49.3% and averaging 25.7 points for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Raptors. Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 105.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ben Saraf: out (illness), Drake Powell: out (ankle), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: out (knee).

