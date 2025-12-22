Philadelphia and Brooklyn square off for conference showdown

Brooklyn Nets (8-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (16-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7…

Brooklyn Nets (8-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (16-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference play Tuesday.

The 76ers are 13-10 in conference games. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the league with 45.2 rebounds led by Andre Drummond averaging 9.6.

The Nets are 7-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 11.5 fast break points per game.

The 76ers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the 76ers give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 115-103 on Nov. 29, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 31.7 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 26 points, six rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ben Saraf: out (illness), Drake Powell: out (ankle), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

