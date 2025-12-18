Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

La Salle at High Point — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports Mount St. Mary’s at Drexel — NBCS Philadelphia,…

La Salle at High Point — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Mount St. Mary’s at Drexel — NBCS Philadelphia, FloSports

Mercyhurst at Syracuse — ACCNX

Point Park at Robert Morris — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Coppin State at Temple — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Philadelphia at New York — MSGSN, Gotham Sports App, Prime Video

