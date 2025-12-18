Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

La Salle at High Point — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Mount St. Mary’s at Drexel — NBCS Philadelphia, FloSports
Mercyhurst at Syracuse — ACCNX
Point Park at Robert Morris — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Coppin State at Temple — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Philadelphia at New York — MSGSN, Gotham Sports App, Prime Video
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.