Penguins play the Mammoth on losing streak

Utah Mammoth (15-15-3, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -137, Penguins +116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to stop a four-game skid when they take on the Utah Mammoth.

Pittsburgh has a 6-5-4 record in home games and a 14-8-8 record overall. The Penguins have given up 86 goals while scoring 95 for a +9 scoring differential.

Utah has gone 7-10-2 in road games and 15-15-3 overall. The Mammoth are 8-3-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 15 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 14 goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-2-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Mammoth: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

