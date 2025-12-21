Penguins bring 8-game losing streak into matchup against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (19-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-11-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

Montreal Canadiens (19-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-11-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -115, Canadiens -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Montreal Canadiens as losers of eight games in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 14-11-9 record overall and a 6-6-5 record in home games. The Penguins have conceded 105 goals while scoring 103 for a -2 scoring differential.

Montreal has a 9-3-3 record on the road and a 19-12-4 record overall. The Canadiens have a -4 scoring differential, with 112 total goals scored and 116 given up.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Canadiens won the last matchup 4-0. Josh Anderson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 19 goals with 16 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 17 goals and 18 assists for the Canadiens. Oliver Kapanen has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-4-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

