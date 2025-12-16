Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí named best players at FIFA awards

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí were named the best players of 2025 at the FIFA awards…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí were named the best players of 2025 at the FIFA awards on Tuesday, adding to their prize collection after also winning the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or this year.

Dembélé starred for Paris Saint-Germain in its first Champions League title win and Bonmatí was a standout for Spain and Barcelona.

The FIFA awards are voted on by national team captains, coaches, media and fans around the world.

Two European champions won the coaching awards: Sarina Wiegman led England to its second straight Women’s Euros title in Switzerland — beating Spain in the final — and Luis Enrique led PSG to the Champions League and French titles.

The top four prizes had the same roll of honor as the Ballon d’Or awards presented in September in Paris.

FIFA staged its annual Best Awards at a private dinner in Doha on the sidelines of PSG playing Flamengo — the newly crowned champion of South America — in the Intercontinental Cup game on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.