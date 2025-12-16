Nick Saban purchases minority stake in NHL’s Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban has purchased a minority stake in the NHL’s Nashville Predators.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban has purchased a minority stake in the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

Predators chairman and majority owner Bill Haslam announced Tuesday the purchase made by Dream Sports Ventures LLC, an entity controlled by Saban and business partner Joe Agresti.

“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” Saban said in a statement released by the Predators. “Being involved in a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise.”

Saban and Agresti are partners in the Dream Motor Group that features 10 car dealerships, including two in Nashville. They’re partners in several other business ventures as well.

Saban stepped down as Alabama’s coach after the 2023 season. He posted a 297-71-1 record in 28 years as a coach and won seven national titles – one at LSU and six at Alabama.

Haslam was governor of Tennessee from 2011-19. He became chairman of the Predators on July 1, 2024 and took over as majority owner of the franchise on July 3 of this year.

