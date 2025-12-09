Magic’s custom NBA Cup court damaged in storage. Team reverts to regular court for matchup with Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic were not able to use their custom home court for Tuesday night’s NBA…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic were not able to use their custom home court for Tuesday night’s NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup with Miami.

The NBA uses colorful courts to help its in-season tournament games stand out. But Orlando’s floor was damaged in storage, according to the team.

The Magic court, designed with the Cup trophy in the middle, has been used twice, more recently on Nov. 14 for a group-stage game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic had their regular floor for the game against the Heat.

The Heat and Magic, both in the knockout round for the first time, are competing for a spot in the semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday against either New York or Toronto. The championship game will be played on Dec. 13 in Las Vegas.

