Left-hander Steven Matz and Rays finalize $15 million 2-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Steven Matz is heading to Tampa Bay after finalizing a $15 million, two-year contract with the Rays.

The deal will pay Matz $7.5 million annually. Matz would receive a one-time $500,000 assignment bonus if he’s traded, payable by the acquiring team.

Matz, 34, went 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA and two saves last season in a career-high 53 appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He struck out 59 and walked 11 in 76 2/3 innings.

He went 5-2 with one save and a 3.44 ERA for St. Louis in 32 appearances, including two starts. After getting traded to Boston, Matz was 0-0 with one save and a 2.08 ERA in 21 relief outings with the Red Sox.

Matz walked only 3.6% of the batters he faced last season for the fourth-lowest percentage of any pitcher who worked at least 50 innings.

He is 60-62 with a 4.19 ERA in 246 career appearances, including 172 starts. Matz has pitched for the New York Mets (2015-20), Toronto Blue Jays (2021), Cardinals (2021-25) and Red Sox (2025).

Tampa Bay made room for Matz on its 40-man roster by designating outfielder Tristan Peters for assignment.

Peters, 25, went 0 for 12 in four games with Tampa Bay last season. He hit .266 with a .355 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 76 RBIs and 11 steals in 136 games with Triple-A Durham.

