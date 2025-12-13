Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA Cup Semifinals Saturday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Kalshi initially gained popularity in the US by providing markets for politics, such as the result of the last presidential election. It’s even been a hot option for guessing which movies or artists will win at award shows, like the Oscars.

Now, sports have taken over, as a lot of the top markets have to do with the NFL or College Football Playoff. You can also play the two NBA Cup games tonight between the Magic-Knicks and Spurs-Thunder.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Saturday, NFL Sunday

Even though it is a prediction market, Kalshi will have you covered with markets for the NBA Cup Semifinals tonight, along with the entire NFL slate tomorrow. It is going to be an awesome weekend of games, headlined by a ton of awesome NFL games tomorrow.

Place $100 in trades to redeem this $10 bonus, and then check out NFL games such as Ravens-Bengals, Bills-Patriots, Lions-Rams, Packers-Broncos and more on the NFL slate tomorrow.

Play Future NFL, NCAAF Markets on Kalshi

Not only are you allowed to play main lines and individual games on Kalshi, but you can also buy contracts on futures markets as well. The division race in the NFL is tight in a lot of divisions, including the NFC West as the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers battle it out, along with the AFC South between the red hot Texans and the current division-leading Jaguars.

If you want to go even further than that, Super Bowl champion markets are also available, with the Rams as high favorites to win the whole thing.

Of course, we cannot forget about the College Football playoffs as well, which start in less than a week. You can use Kalshi to purchase contracts for Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech or another contender. Ohio State is on top even though they just lost to Indiana in the Big Ten title game.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

New customers can redeem a bonus for the latest way to make predictions on sports.

Check out the markets and start making trades from there!