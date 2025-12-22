Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for 49ers-Colts, NBA Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MNF Bonus
Create a new account on Kalshi and make $100 in trades. No matter the result of those trades, you will be able to receive $10 in bonuses.
We are now past the first round of the college football playoffs with the stage set for the rest of the CFP, and Kalshi also offers future markets along with individual games. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State is the favorite to win the National Championship.
How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
This is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. New customers can take these steps to create an account today:
- Head to the app and apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP.
- Fill in your email address, full name and last four digits of your SSN.
- Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit.
- Trade $10 to gain a $100 bonus.
Once signed up, start making trades on the NCAAF playoffs, NFL, NBA and more on Kalshi.
Monday Night Football Preview on Kalshi
Dive into the MNF game tonight on Kalshi, who has you covered with a bunch of different markets for the game tonight. For starters, you can trade on who wins straight up, with the 49ers as pretty heavy favorites at 69%, and the Colts, underdogs, on the other side of that at 31% to win.
Props are also available on Kalshi, including the anytime touchdown market, first touchdown market, and 2+ touchdowns as well. Unsurprisingly, the two stud running backs are the two players most likely to score tonight, with Christian McCaffrey at 67% and Jonathan Taylor as the most likely player to score at 68%.