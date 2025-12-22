Live Radio
Home » Sports » Kalshi Promo Code WTOP:…

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for 49ers-Colts, NBA Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP in time for a Monday sports slate highlighted by Monday Night Football between the 49ers and Colts. All new users are able to sign up with this welcome offer to redeem a $10 bonus to use on any game tonight, including MNF, NBA games and more.



All you need to do to redeem this offer is sign up and make $100 in trades to receive the $10 bonus. Kalshi has become one of the most popular prediction markets in the US. Instead of going up against the house, you can battle other customers and have a better chance of making a profit.
Kalshi has also gained popularity due to the wide range of markets that you can trade on the platform. Types of trades include politics, culture, the weather and much more, including unique markets in the sports world itself.
As for tonight, use Kalshi to make predictions on Monday Night Football between the 49ers and Colts, and watch the 44 year old Phillip Rivers try to keep the Colts playoff hopes alive.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MNF Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus
Sports Available College Football, NFL, NHL, NCAAB, UFC, Boxing, More
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On December 22, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account on Kalshi and make $100 in trades. No matter the result of those trades, you will be able to receive $10 in bonuses.

We are now past the first round of the college football playoffs with the stage set for the rest of the CFP, and Kalshi also offers future markets along with individual games. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State is the favorite to win the National Championship.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

This is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. New customers can take these steps to create an account today:

  1. Head to the app and apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP.
  2. Fill in your email address, full name and last four digits of your SSN.
  3. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit.
  4. Trade $10 to gain a $100 bonus.

Once signed up, start making trades on the NCAAF playoffs, NFL, NBA and more on Kalshi.

Monday Night Football Preview on Kalshi

Dive into the MNF game tonight on Kalshi, who has you covered with a bunch of different markets for the game tonight. For starters, you can trade on who wins straight up, with the 49ers as pretty heavy favorites at 69%, and the Colts, underdogs, on the other side of that at 31% to win.

Props are also available on Kalshi, including the anytime touchdown market, first touchdown market, and 2+ touchdowns as well. Unsurprisingly, the two stud running backs are the two players most likely to score tonight, with Christian McCaffrey at 67% and Jonathan Taylor as the most likely player to score at 68%.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

kalshi
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up