JJ Redick’s kids write persuasive essays to earn their biggest Christmas gifts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forget about letters to Santa. If you’re one of JJ Redick’s kids, you’ve got to work a little harder for your Christmas presents.

The Los Angeles Lakers coach and his wife, Chelsea, told sons Kai and Knox they would need to write a “persuasive essay” explaining why they should receive their biggest gift wish.

“I thought my 9-year-old really knocked it out of the park,” Redick said before the Lakers hosted the Houston Rockets on Christmas night. “A couple of his friends have one of those Meta VR headsets so he wanted one of those.”

The youngster received the headset that offers high definition virtual reality gaming and entertainment.

Knox, who’s 11, received an Apple watch.

“We realize we got to start keeping tabs on him,” Redick said. “Obviously, he doesn’t have a cell phone, but has a cell number now, which is a big step for him. Thought it was the coolest thing. We went on our walk this morning with the dog and he was calling all his friends.”

The device also allows tracking and Redick added, “Location services are on.”

The Redicks lost their home in the deadly Pacific Palisades wildfire last January. The boys, who are basketball fanatics, were gifted signed, game-worn jerseys from Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul soon after to replace part of their extensive memorabilia collection that was destroyed.

