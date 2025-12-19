Hudson tallies 31 points, leads Kentucky to championship game with semifinal win over Wisconsin

Eva Hudson had 31 points, leading Kentucky to a 12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13 win over Wisconsin in the women’s…

Eva Hudson had 31 points, leading Kentucky to a 12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13 win over Wisconsin in the women’s volleyball semifinals on Thursday, punching a ticket to the national championship.

Hudson — a finalist for the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year — carried the No. 1 seed Wildcats (30-2) with 29 kills on a 53% kill rate, including the final kill of the game. Brooklyn Delaye added 18 points and a team-high five blocks. Kassie O’Brien had 54 assists, and Molly Tuozzo had 17 digs.

The No. 3 seed Badgers (28-5) dominated the first set with a 68% hitting rate, but the following sets were tightly contested.

The Badgers were led by Mimi Colyer — a fellow finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year — who tallied 32 kills on a 46% kill rate. Carter Booth had 21 at a 70% kill rate to go with a game-high six blocks. Charlie Fuerbringer led all players with 63 assists, and Grace Egan had a team-high 15 digs.

It was the 27th consecutive win for the Wildcats, who won a ninth consecutive SEC title this season. They’ll face a fellow SEC foe, No. 3 seed Texas A&M, in the final on Sunday.

