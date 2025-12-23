Giddey and White help Bulls rally from late 10-point deficit to beat Hawks 126-123

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Giddey had 19 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, Coby White hit a tiebreaking free throw…

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Giddey had 19 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, Coby White hit a tiebreaking free throw with 1.9 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls rallied for their fourth straight victory, 126-123 over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

White finished with 24 points for the Bulls, who trailed by 18 points in the second quarter, by 15 late in the third and by 10 with less than six minutes left.

Giddey’s triple-double was his seventh this season, the second-most in the league behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who has 14. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulls moved to 3-0 against the Hawks this season.

Jalen Johnson had 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost four straight. Trae Young contributed 22 points and 15 assists.

Atlanta was missing Dyson Daniels for the first time this season. He sat out with right hip inflammation.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit a driving layup for the Hawks with 1.9 seconds left to tie it at 123-all. The Bulls advanced the ball with a timeout, and then Zaccaharie Risacher fouled White before the inbound pass, giving White one free throw that he converted.

The Hawks fouled Vucevic on the next inbounds play, and he made two free throws with 1.5 seconds left. A desperation 3-pointer by Alexander-Walker wasn’t close.

The Bulls trailed 117-107 but closed the game on a 19-6 run.

Matas Buzelis scored 15 points and Zach Collins added 10 for Chicago, including a monster dunk in the fourth quarter.

Young and Chicago’s Ayo Dosummu had a brief shoving match with 6:52 to play, with each earning a technical foul.

