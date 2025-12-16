George scores 37, Marklkanen adds 33 as Jazz top Mavericks in OT despite Flagg’s career-high 42

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keyonte George scored 37 points and Lauri Markkanen added 33 to lift the Utah Jazz…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keyonte George scored 37 points and Lauri Markkanen added 33 to lift the Utah Jazz to a 140-133 overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, despite a career-high 42 points from Cooper Flagg.

George, who had 39 points on Friday in Memphis, scored the first five points of overtime. Kyle Filipowski scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Jazz won consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Flagg has been playing his best basketball the past few weeks as the No. 1 overall draft pick has averaged 25.7 points in the last seven games and became the first 18-year-old in league history to score 40 points. Flagg also tied Mark Aguirre for the most points by a rookie in Mavs history.

P.J. Washington scored 25 and Naji Marshall had 15 for the Mavericks, who had won five of six games.

The Mavericks led 124-116 before the Jazz reeled off 11 straight points, capped by Isaiah Collier’s driving basket with 53.6 seconds remaining.

Flagg scored and was fouled on the next possession but missed the free throw that could have tied it.

Markkanen made a contested baseline jumper on the other end before Flagg made one of two free throws to make it 129-127 with 4.5 seconds to play. He missed the second free throw on purpose and Max Christie got the rebound while being fouled. Christie made both foul shots to send the game into overtime.

But the overtime belonged to the Jazz as the Mavericks shot 1 for 9.

Both teams were missing their starting centers as the Jazz rested Jusuf Nurkic and the Mavericks’ Anthony Davis sat out with a left calf bruise.

Rotation regulars Kevin Love and Svi Mykhailiuk were healthy scratches as the Jazz decided to play their youngsters.

