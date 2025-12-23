FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Xmas Week NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New basketball bettors can score big ahead of a great night of NBA action featuring 14 games with the latest FanDuel promo code. This fantastic welcome bonus, available exclusively for new users, offers an opportunity to win $250 in bonus bets by simply placing a winning $5 wager.







You can apply this offer to any market in tonight’s matchups, whether you’re backing the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder (-260) to defeat the streaking San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves (-280) to defend home court against the New York Knicks. If your $5 bet wins, you’ll reportedly receive the $250 in bonus bets. Best of all, this promotion isn’t limited to just tonight; It’s reportedly valid for any NBA game throughout the week, giving you the perfect chance to build your bankroll.

The beauty of this FanDuel welcome offer lies in its simplicity and high-value potential. New users reportedly don’t need to hunt for a specific code; simply sign up, make a deposit, and you’re ready to go. The core of the promotion is a “Bet & Win” structure that can turn a small wager into a significant betting bankroll.

To capitalize on this offer, the strategy is straightforward: pick a winner. The most logical approach is to place your qualifying $5 bet on a heavy moneyline favorite, as any winning bet will trigger the bonus. Tonight’s slate provides two excellent candidates. You could place your $5 wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are priced at -280 to win at home. Alternatively, the Oklahoma City Thunder, favorites at -260 against the Spurs, offer another strong option.

A successful $5 moneyline bet on the Thunder would yield a standard profit of just $1.92, but The reported reward is the $250 in bonus bets that FanDuel would credit to your account. This structure provides a fantastic, low-risk opportunity to score a massive bonus and explore all the betting markets FanDuel has to offer.

This exclusive FanDuel offer is reportedly designed specifically for new customers and does not require a special promo code to activate. The promotion is reportedly a “Bet & Win” welcome bonus, meaning the reward is said to be conditional on the outcome of your first wager. To reportedly qualify, new users must sign up, make an initial deposit, and place a real-money bet of at least $5 on any market.

The key to reportedly unlocking the $250 in bonus bets is winning that initial $5 wager. Because the bonus is not guaranteed, a strategic approach is recommended. To maximize your chances of securing the bonus, consider placing your qualifying bet on a heavy moneyline favorite from tonight’s NBA slate. For instance, a $5 bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder (-260) or the Minnesota Timberwolves (-280) to win their respective games would give you a strong opportunity to not only earn a small cash profit but, more importantly, trigger the massive $250 bonus.

Here is a look at tonight’s NBA slate, with all odds courtesy of FanDuel.

The marquee matchup of the evening features the streaking San Antonio Spurs hosting the formidable Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs have been on a tear, winning their last five games straight and covering the spread in four of them (80.0%). However, they face their toughest test yet against a Thunder team that boasts the league’s best Net Rating at an astounding +16.2.

The key to this game could be the health of Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who is currently listed as questionable with a calf injury. His season averages of 24.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and a staggering 3.3 blocks per game highlight his immense impact on both ends of the floor. If he can’t go, the Spurs will rely heavily on rookie phenom Stephon Castle, who has been electric, averaging 20.8 points and 6.6 assists over his last five contests. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his MVP-caliber campaign, posting 32.5 points and 6.5 assists per game on the season.

The betting lines reflect the Thunder’s overall dominance, but the Spurs’ recent form makes them a tantalizing home underdog.

Moneyline Bet : A $5 bet on the Spurs to win outright at +215 would pay out $15.75 ($10.75 profit). A $5 wager on the favored Thunder at -260 would profit $1.92.

: A $5 bet on the Spurs to win outright at +215 would pay out $15.75 ($10.75 profit). A $5 wager on the favored Thunder at -260 would profit $1.92. Spread Bet: A $5 bet on the Spurs to cover the +7 spread at -110 odds would profit $4.55. The same $4.55 profit would be won by betting on the Thunder to win by more than 7 points.

