FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for the NFL Week 16 Slate

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Claim an upgraded offer for the NFL Week 16 slate by redeeming FanDuel promo code offer, which allows all new users start with a $250 bonus on the NFL Week 16 games.



The sports calendar is heating up with the NFL playoff race getting tighter and tighter as the weeks go by, and the college football playoffs happening. Of course, Sunday’s are all about the NFL, and you can claim a $250 bonus this week on FanDuel.
Create a new account and place a $5 wager on the NFL. If that settles as a win, you will receive the $250 in bonus bets to use the rest of the slate. Any NFL game and market is valid, ranging from a heavy moneyline favorite or a watered down player prop that is likely to hit. Either way, win your first wager to receive the bonus.
Dive into games such as Steelers-Lions, Jaguars-Broncos, Panthers-Buccaneers and more with this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $250 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus (Score $300 Bonus in Missouri)
In-App Promos NFL Profit Boost, NBA Same-Game Parlay Boost, Bet Protect, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel recently updated its offer earlier this week from a $150 bonus to the $250 bonus that you are able to now redeem. All it takes is a winning wager, with the best part being the odds of that initial wager do not matter.

So, in a situation like the Bills-Browns game where the Bills are heavy favorites, a $5 wager as your first bet on FanDuel on the Bills moneyline at -670 odds could net you a $250 bonus thanks to this welcome offer.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

  • Head to the sportsbook using the links on this page to sign up.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Start with a $5 bet on any NFL game Sunday.

NFL Sunday Week 16 Betting Preview

As we get towards the end of the season, not every game is going to have the same level of juice. That said, here is the full list of games for Sunday:

  • Chargers vs. Cowboys
  • Vikings vs. Giants
  • Bills vs. Browns
  • Jets vs. Saints
  • Buccaneers vs. Panthers
  • Bengals vs. Dolphins
  • Chiefs vs. Titans
  • Jaguars vs. Broncos
  • Falcons vs. Cardinals
  • Steelers vs. Lions
  • Raiders vs. Texans
  • Patriots vs. Ravens (SNF)

Of those games, the ones with the biggest playoff implications on both sides are the Bucs/Panthers, Jags/Broncos, Steelers/Lions and Patriots/Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Check out these games and more on FanDuel, who will have you covered with main lines, alternate markets, player props and more, along with promotions and bonuses for the games, such as an SGP profit boost.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

