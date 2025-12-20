FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for the NFL Week 16 Slate

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $250 NFL Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus (Score $300 Bonus in Missouri)
|In-App Promos
|NFL Profit Boost, NBA Same-Game Parlay Boost, Bet Protect, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 20, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
FanDuel recently updated its offer earlier this week from a $150 bonus to the $250 bonus that you are able to now redeem. All it takes is a winning wager, with the best part being the odds of that initial wager do not matter.
So, in a situation like the Bills-Browns game where the Bills are heavy favorites, a $5 wager as your first bet on FanDuel on the Bills moneyline at -670 odds could net you a $250 bonus thanks to this welcome offer.
How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:
- Head to the sportsbook using the links on this page to sign up.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Start with a $5 bet on any NFL game Sunday.
NFL Sunday Week 16 Betting Preview
As we get towards the end of the season, not every game is going to have the same level of juice. That said, here is the full list of games for Sunday:
- Chargers vs. Cowboys
- Vikings vs. Giants
- Bills vs. Browns
- Jets vs. Saints
- Buccaneers vs. Panthers
- Bengals vs. Dolphins
- Chiefs vs. Titans
- Jaguars vs. Broncos
- Falcons vs. Cardinals
- Steelers vs. Lions
- Raiders vs. Texans
- Patriots vs. Ravens (SNF)
Of those games, the ones with the biggest playoff implications on both sides are the Bucs/Panthers, Jags/Broncos, Steelers/Lions and Patriots/Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Check out these games and more on FanDuel, who will have you covered with main lines, alternate markets, player props and more, along with promotions and bonuses for the games, such as an SGP profit boost.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.